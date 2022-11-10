New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson has been one of the bright spots in an otherwise disappointing season thus far.

At 3-6, the Saints have failed to meet expectations.

The same can't be said, however, for Johnson, who currently ranks 3rd on the team in receptions (23) and is tied for second in touchdowns (3).

Juwan Johnson Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images loading...

Johnson signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2020, playing wide receiver before making the switch to tight end in 2021 where he has carved out a niche in the New Orleans offense.

At 26, he will become a restricted free agent following the season, with a chance to sign a solid contract if his strong play continues.

On top of his football career, he and his wife, Chanen, have a huge following on TikTok.

The married couple have a joint account under the username JuandChan, are verified, and have over $2.5 million followers.

Most of their videos are a mix of humor and football, revolving around their relationship.

Chanen recently responded to a critic on social media who asked why she refers to Juwan's money as her money.

As expected, the social media reaction was mixed.

Some feel Chanen is speaking facts.

Others didn't like the video at all.

What many Twitter users may not know about is Chanen's huge following on TikTok and her tendency to draw a strong reaction, whether it be through trolling or any other means.

Personally, I don't care how they agree to spend their money. I just hope Johnson gets a much-deserved payday next offseason.

