Drew Brees’ Son Wears Louisiana Sticker on Helmet While Playing in California

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - You can take the boy out of Louisiana, but you can't take Louisiana out of the boy.

Drew Bress' son, Baylen Brees is showing his love for The Pelican State while playing football in California by proudly wearing a Louisiana State Flag sticker on his helmet.

Yep, that little kid that Drew held up in 2010 when the Saints won the Super Bowl? He's a Junior at Santa Fe Christian High School in Solana Beach, California.

Drew Brees' Son Wears Louisiana Sticker On Helmet

Baylen Brees, the oldest son of former New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees, is a standout student-athlete at Santa Fe Christian High School in Solana Beach, California. As of this season, Baylen is a junior and plays as a wide receiver for the school's varsity football team, wearing jersey number 11 just like his dad.

Makes sense Baylen would grow up to be a great wide receiver. When you grow up catching passes in the backyard from Drew Brees, seems you'd get pretty good at it and learn a few things.

According to Yahoo Sports, Baylen is a seriously dedicated athlete like his father, and possibly wants to move back to Louisiana and play college football at LSU.

Although the Brees family doesn't call Louisiana home anymore and lives in California, Baylen Brees shows his Louisiana roots every time he straps his helmet on.

From yahoosports.com -

Brees moved the family back to their offseason home in San Diego after retirement, but all of his children were born and raised in New Orleans. That heritage is something they're clearly proud of.

A few days ago, proud papa Drew Brees posted a picture of Baylen to Instagram with the caption:

"Just a Louisiana boy carrying it with him wherever he goes!" Brees wrote. "I see you Baylen Brees!"

Hopefully in a couple of years Baylen will get to move back and play college ball. Obviously any school in Louisiana would welcome him with open arms.

