Penthouse in Iconic Skyscraper Most Expensive in New Orleans History

The skyline of New Orleans changed in 1967 when a 407 feet tall, 33-story building designed by architect Edward Durell Stone opened as the World Trade Center New Orleans. The historic building has hosted heads of state and foreign dignitaries and in the early days was known as the International Trade Mart.

From the 1970s until 2001 the top of the World Trade Center in New Orleans housed a rotating bar called "Top of the Mart".

After "Top of the Mart" closed, "360" a bar with wide open views of the city opened until Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans in 2005.

In 2005 the World Trade Center sustained major damage and sat vacant for years.

After Hurricane Katrina many wanted it torn down to be replaced by a park. But in 2014 the building was added to the National Register of Historic Place and that meant it would be in New Orleans forever.

The former World Trade Center New Orleans building located at 2 Canal Street began to take on a new life in 2018 when a $530 million renovation began on a 341-room Four Seasons Hotel on the bottom floors, 92 hotel-serviced condos on the top floors, and an extraordinary penthouse located on the 30th floor.

The 4,000 square-foot-penthouse on the 30th floor was purchased by Donald T. "Boysie" Bollinger, former CEO of Bollinger Shipyards in 2021 for a record $13 million dollars. The Four Seasons penthouse is the most expensive real estate deal of its type in the history of New Orleans.

Bollinger sold his interests in Bollinger Shipyards in 2014 for an undisclosed hefty amount of money.

The penthouse has served as the Plimsol Club, a restaurant, and more. The list of dignitaries from around the world who have walked in space is endless. The original fireplace was kept.

Former New Orleans Saints Drew Brees purchase a condo in the building in late 2020.

The most famous skyscraper in New Orleans is restored and better than before.

New Orleans' only panoramic observation deck.

