Mass Shooting Late Sunday Night in New Orleans Leaves One Dead, 11 Wounded

A mass shooting in the New Orleans Warehouse District late Sunday night has left one person dead and 11 others wounded.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before midnight in the 800 block of South Peters Street.

An unidentified woman was found lying dead in the street when law enforcement arrived on the scene.

A total of five men and six women were also shot, but there has not yet been an update on the severity of their injuries. They were all taken to the hospital.

The area in which the shooting took place is a heavily trafficked area by tourists and locals, just a few blocks from the Mississippi River.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and no further information by NOPD has been made available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigators are gathering evidence and information to identify those involved in this incident, as well as a motive.

Police are asking any citizens with information that can help solve this crime are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at (504) 822-1111.