The Most Expensive House for Sale in Louisiana is Truly Stunning

We all love looking on-line at amazing real estate listings across Louisiana. There are some jaw dropping homes for sale across the Pelican State that rival some of the most beautiful listings across America.

One of those listings has just recently hit the market, and it's an absolute show stopper.

The monthly HOA fees alone clock in a whopping $6,966 a month!

New Orleans Street (Photo by Keystone Features/Getty Images) loading...

The History Of Canal Street In New Orleans

Canal Street in New Orleans marks the "dividing line" between the older French Quarter and the newer American part of the City, now known as the Central Business District.

The street runs perpendicular to the Mississippi River, stretching from the river all the way to the Mid-City neighborhood.

Canal Street in New Orleans is home to the famous Canal Streetcar line, which offers a scenic ride through the heart of the city, connecting the French Quarter, CBD, and Mid-City neighborhoods.

When Mardi Gras Season rolls around, Canal Street is also a favorite place to catch the parades.

Being one of the most famous streets in America for the reasons above and much more, Canal Street is now also home to the most expensive home for sale in Louisiana.

New Orleans Real Easte Zillow.com New Orleans loading...

Most Expensive House For Sale In Louisiana

Recently listed by Elizabeth McNulty, this recent listing at zillow.com is the stuff dreams are made of.

Located at 2 Canal St #3002 in New Orleans, this 4,302 sq ft condominium is being called "the Crown Jewel of The Four Seasons and Largest Penthouse Residence."

That description doesn't begin to fully convey how opulent and beautiful this place is.

From zillow.com -

"Enjoy the ultra-premier living experience with unmatched privacy, security and luxury.

This world-class property features 4,302 SF of interior space with 4 bedrooms, 4 full and 2 half bathrooms and 15ft. floor-to-ceiling windows capturing awe inspiring triple exposure vistas from the majestic Mississippi River to Lake Pontchartrain with breathtaking sunrises over the historic French Quarter."

Louisiana Most Expensive House Zillow.com loading...

New Orleans Most Expensive Zillow.com loading...

Featuring wood flooring throughout, the condo was built in 2020 and was designed by Olivia Erwin.

One of the really unique advantages to this property is, although you have your own private home, you can also enjoy multiple features and amenities of the The Four Seasons Hotel, such as 24/7 room service and dining from Chef Alon Shaya’s Miss River and Chef Donald Link’s Chemin a la Mer.

There's also a resident's only bar, golf course, children's playroom, 24-hr valet car service, screening room, and much more.

New Orleans Condos For Sale Zillow.com loading...

Zillow.com Zillow.com loading...

OK, so what's the price tag?

This one will set you back a cool $19,500,000.

The estimated monthly payment is $102,273 a month.

Check out a few more photos below, and see and learn much more over at zillow.com.

New Orleans Property For Sale Zillow.com loading...

Zillow.com Zillow.com loading...

Zillow.com Zillow.com loading...