GRAND ISLE, La. (KPEL News) - Folks who travel to Grand Isle, Louisiana, are primarily drawn by its stunning natural beauty and recreational opportunities.

Situated along the Gulf of Mexico, Grand Isle boasts pristine beaches, expansive coastal marshes, and abundant wildlife, making it a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers.

Get our free mobile app

Fishing is one of the main attractions in Grand Isle, known as the "Fishing Capital of Louisiana." Anglers flock to its waters for the chance to catch a variety of fish species, including speckled trout, redfish, flounder, and tuna. The island hosts numerous fishing tournaments throughout the year, attracting both amateur and professional fishermen.

Additionally, Grand Isle offers opportunities for birdwatching, with the chance to spot a diverse array of bird species in its marshes and coastal habitats. Birding enthusiasts come to observe migratory birds, including pelicans, herons, egrets, and shorebirds.

The island's laid-back atmosphere, charming beach cottages, and local seafood restaurants also contribute to its appeal for tourists seeking a relaxing getaway. Visitors can enjoy activities such as swimming, sunbathing, crabbing, shelling, and kayaking along the island's coastline.

Is it any wonder people love to live there?

Credit: Zillow Credit: Zillow loading...

Grand Isle's annual events, such as the Tarpon Rodeo and the Grand Isle Migratory Bird Festival, further enhance its tourism appeal, offering unique experiences and entertainment for visitors of all ages.

But if you're looking for a waterfront home to buy there, we've found one a beautiful one that can be yours... assuming you've got over $1.5 million to spend.

Zillow describes the home, which is located at 38 Bird Reef Ct. in Grand Isle, as an "Absolutely breathtaking coastal property in Grand Isle's prestigious Queen Bess subdivision."

It includes four bedrooms, a spacious living room and kitchen, a lift to get you from the top floor to the ground floor, a massive deck, and so much more. Plus, there's a diesel generator if the power goes out.

Check it out below: