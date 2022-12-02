Food culture in Lafayette is pretty well-known. For the most part, if there's a specific type of food you want, you can find it. And you can often look online for ideas where to go (especially if you're new to the area or looking to change up your usual spots).

Yelp! is one of those online review sites that users can go to in order to rate and review local restaurants, and you can get a lot of feedback from local and visiting customers to help you make your choice.

If you search for the best sandwich shops in Lafayette, this is the list that pops up, and it appears to be ranked based on the highest average ratings. Do you frequent any of these shops?

Olde Tyme Grocery

Olde Tyme Grocery, Facebook Olde Tyme Grocery, Facebook loading...

With the most reviews and the highest average rating, this beloved Lafayette establishment has a lot of fans.

One reviewer said "I had to travel all the way to Southwest Louisiana aka Cajun Country to find the best Shrimp PoBoy. Many locals claim Olde Tyme Grocery has hands down the best Poor-boys, so of course I had to give it a try."

Pepin's

Credit: Pepin's/Facebook Credit: Pepin's/Facebook loading...

"As a native Tampanian (home of the Cuban sandwich)," one reviewer said, "I was nervous about trying a Cuban in Cajun country. I was heading down a back country road when I saw the sign and turned around as quickly as I could."

A small, unassuming gas station turns out to be the home of the best Cuban sandwich in the state? Seems to be.

"What a win," that same reviewer exclaimed. "The Pepin's Cuban gets it right! No lettuce or tomato and it was on REAL Cuban bread. In love? Yes! If you're passing by Pepin's, please stop and try their Cuban sandwich."

Great Harvest Bread

Credit: Great Harvest Bread/Facebook Credit: Great Harvest Bread/Facebook loading...

When a bakery goes above and beyond and changes the sandwich game, as the reviewers say for this local shop, you know you have a winner.

"The staff is great and have good suggestions for the bread to get, but also ways to take them to the next level," one person said.

Another wrote "I was met as soon as I walked in and this lovely lady went over the menu and I decided on an amazing BLT sandwich on their tasty, toasted bread, and then while waiting I just had to sample a couple of other things."

Pop's Poboys

attachment-Pops poboys loading...

With a new special every week, Pop's keeps the magic alive (during football season, they always have their Offensive Lineman as a comfort food when the Saints lose). Reviewers love the non-traditions poboy options.

"This is probably the best fancy poboy I've ever had," one pleased customer wrote. "I loved the bread. I loved the selection. There is full on alcohol here. The service is great. You don't have to worry about splitting checks too it's counter service style. And it is located in the heart of downtown. Amazing."

Siro's Bistro

Credit: Siro's Bistro/Facebook Credit: Siro's Bistro/Facebook loading...

A classic bistro-type establishment, with soups, salads, and, of course, sandwiches. Plenty of options for you to choose from, according to reviewers.

"Great family-owned business," one wrote. "Super hospitable and friendly. The tuna sandwich was great and so was the side Caesar salad. Perfect portion. Delicious bread. The tomato bisque soup was also delicious."

Another said "I always get their French Onion soup with a grilled cheese; the absolute best! My parents go regularly and explore the menu more; they've never been disappointed."

BJ's Poor Boys and Plate Lunches

Credit: BJ's in Broussard/Facebook Credit: BJ's in Broussard/Facebook loading...

An "awesome hometown place," as one commenter noted on Yelp. BJ's is another longtime staple in the area, and there are a lot of dedicated fans.

"Their service is fast and friendly," that same reviewer continued. "They were amazing with the kids we brought. They walk up to you while in line to take your order to reduce time. There is absolutely no complaints about this place. Great atmosphere as well. If you're looking for fancy this is not the place. If you're looking to feel at home this is your place."

Cafe Lola

Credit: Cafe Lola/Facebook Credit: Cafe Lola/Facebook loading...

Cafe Lola, according to one person, "hits the spot every time." It's another local favorite that has a unique set of offerings for a midday bite.

"My mom and her coworkers eat here often so I decided to give it a try today," one person wrote. "This place is adorable on the inside and everyone is very friendly here. There are so many great choices on the menu to choose from. Today I got the grilled shrimp wrap and the chips and salsa. Everything was better than I expected."

Roly Poly Sandwiches

attachment-roly poly Credit: Roly Poly Sandwiches/Facebook loading...

A restaurant that specializes in various wraps (hence the name), Roly Poly has a lot of positive buzz, it seems.

"Fantastic lunch eatery with a variety of delicious wraps," one review noted. "They offer warm or cold options. My favorites are the Hickory Chicken (Warm) and the Chicken Basal Cashew (Cold). They always have the crispest fountain drinks and side options include chips, pasta salad, or salad. The cookies are dynamite as well. Go check them out. Neat music selection adds much to the atmosphere."

Market Eatz

Credit: Market Eatz/Facebook Credit: Market Eatz/Facebook loading...

An establishment with "bold menu items," according to one review, Market Eatz seems to be a happening place but the service manages to be quick and efficient if those reviews are to be believed.

Another person wrote "just be ready for lots of flavors! I got the pork belly sandwich. Oh my!! It was divine. So flavorful Tender bread, flavorful meat, great slaw... I could probably do a 1/2 of the pork sandwich due to the richness but I had someone ready to finish it off for me. We shared the truffle Parmesan fries. They were as good as expected."

Jason's Deli

Credit: Jason's Deli/Facebook Credit: Jason's Deli/Facebook loading...

This popular sandwich chain has a lot of local fans, too. Several comments were focused on the variety the chain maintains.

"Numerous deli options ensure I never tire of the same items," one person explained. "There are a dozen sandwiches I'd give an excellent review of. I recently tried the Carmela, which exceeded expectations. I recommend the beef eater, muffy, California Club, Club Royale, and the meatball. Paninis are also quite tasty."

Does Yelp Get It Right?

There are a lot of local establishments just outside the top 10, according to the site. These include Chris' Poboys, Louisiana Deli, and Breaux's Deli. What are some others that should be in the top ten?

Lafayette Stores Your Parents Shopped At That Are Gone Now I have been feeling very nostalgic lately, and when I get that feeling I often will browse the photos in the different collections on the Lafayette Memories Facebook page.