(Pineville, Louisiana) - The Pineville Police Department responded to a complaint at a local Chinese restaurant after someone reported seeing an employee skinning a dead animal behind the restaurant.

The social media post went viral, and once police arrived to investigate the matter, they found a deer carcass in the restaurant.

According to KALB, police responded to the restaurant located at the 2900 block of Cottingham Expressway. Police say that the deer carcass was collected from the side of a roadway.

As officers continued their investigation into the establishment, they found deer meat near food intended for customers. It was then that the Pinville Police Dept. contacted the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries and the Louisiana Department of Health to take over the investigation.

While the investigation remains underway, the PPD said that all questions about wildlife violations or health codes should be directed to the LDWF and LDH.

Here's a statement from the PPD, posted on its public Facebook page, regarding the incident at the Chinese restaurant in Pineville:

"The Pineville Police Department is aware of a viral social media post regarding individuals skinning an animal behind a local restaurant.

On 4/21/26, Officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Cottingham Expressway after receiving a complaint that the an employee of a restaurant was seen skinning a dead animal. Upon arrival, officers observed evidence indicating the dead animal was a deer. It was alleged the deer had been collected after being found deceased on the side of the roadway.

During the investigation, the deer carcass was found stored in a freezer alongside other food items that were allegedly intended to be served to customers inside the establishment.

Due to the nature of the situation, we immediately contacted the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Louisiana Department of Health. Representatives from both agencies responded to the scene and are handling their respective parts of the investigation.

At this time, all questions regarding potential wildlife violations or health code concerns should be directed to those agencies. We will continue to assist as needed.

We appreciate the public bringing concerns like this to our attention. If you see something suspicious, please report it so it can be properly investigated."