Alleged Roadkill Found in Louisiana Restaurant Freezer
(Pineville, Louisiana) - The Pineville Police Department responded to a complaint at a local Chinese restaurant after someone reported seeing an employee skinning a dead animal behind the restaurant.
The social media post went viral, and once police arrived to investigate the matter, they found a deer carcass in the restaurant.
According to KALB, police responded to the restaurant located at the 2900 block of Cottingham Expressway. Police say that the deer carcass was collected from the side of a roadway.
As officers continued their investigation into the establishment, they found deer meat near food intended for customers. It was then that the Pinville Police Dept. contacted the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries and the Louisiana Department of Health to take over the investigation.
While the investigation remains underway, the PPD said that all questions about wildlife violations or health codes should be directed to the LDWF and LDH.
Here's a statement from the PPD, posted on its public Facebook page, regarding the incident at the Chinese restaurant in Pineville:
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Gallery Credit: TSM Lafayette