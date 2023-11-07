NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - With a pretty significant tourism industry, Louisiana has a ton of great hotels all over that are perfect for a family passing through. As you might expect, some of the most interesting of those are found in New Orleans.

The hotel industry in New Orleans is filled with some interesting historic sites and some modern takes on hospitality - many of which can be found in and around the Canal Street area.

Among those hotels are The Saint, The Roosevelt, and the Hotel Saint Vincent.

But which hotel was named the prettiest in the entire state? It, too, is in the heart of New Orleans, and it is one of the most interesting of all the hotel stays in the city, according to one list.

Hotel Peter and Paul

RedBook has list of the Absolute Prettiest Hotels to Stay in Each State, with some amazing locations for all of them. But when it comes to Louisiana, the list is clear that the Hotel Peter and Paul is the prettiest in Louisiana, and if you check them out, you might find it hard to disagree.

According to the hotel's website, this beautiful space is "the result of a four-year restoration of a former Catholic church and school."

"Each building has its own inspiration and narrative," it continues, "with the resulting restoration ensuring that no two guest rooms are exactly alike."

On TripAdvisor, the Hotel Peter and Paul boasts a 4.5 out of 5 average rating with tons of positive feedback.

"Very unique place … an old Catholic Church, school and rectory," one reviewer noted. "They have done an extraordinary job of converting it into a boutique hotel while still retaining its originality. Not in a “walkable” area in my opinion. We Uber-ed into downtown New Orleans and the French Quarter. Delightful ice cream shoppe on the premises!"

"Love the vibe, the place and the location," another said. "Great hotel not far from everything but far away to enjoy a lovely part of New Orleans. A lovely neighbourhood, quiet and safe. Would highly recommend this hotel for the service the location the standard of the room. Will come back with great pleasure!"

"Just cannot fault this gorgeous boutique hotel," one person wrote at TripAdvisor. "We loved the friendly neighbourhood of Marigny, and we enjoyed being slightly away from the noise of the French Quarter. But it is a very easy walk to the French market, Frenchman St and all the main attractions. The service at the hotel was wonderful, with staff really going out of their way to make our stay special. We have every intention of coming back!"

Where Can You Find It?

The hotel is located at 2317 Burgundy Street in New Orleans, and it's about a mile and a half from Canal Street.

It's definitely worth a visit if nothing else. A historic Catholic church and school converted into a hotel? That sounds like a pretty unique stay.