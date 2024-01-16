JEFFERSON, La. (KPEL News) - It's no secret that Louisiana has amazing cooking, nor is it a secret that our food has been recognized quite a bit on various cooking and food shows you can see on TV.

One of the celebrity chefs and TV hosts who has visited Louisiana most frequently is the Mayor of Flavortown himself, Guy Feiri, who hosts the Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins, & Dives. He's visited Louisiana several times, highlighting several great eateries in the state.

But when it comes to all of the places Fieri has visited, you might wonder which one is the best. Well, the folks at Delish recently compiled a list of the best of those choices from each state, as well as what to order once you get there.

There are a lot of Louisiana sites that he's visited, so which one ranks the best? You'll have to go over to Jefferson Parish to see.

The Rivershack Tavern: Jefferson, Louisiana

The Rivershack Tavern, located on River Road in Jefferson, Louisiana, is adjacent to the Mississippi River and features live music, food, and drinks.

If you're wondering what other Louisiana establishments Fieri has visited, you're in luck. Below is a full list and where you can find these stellar Louisiana eateries.

