LAFAYETTE, La. - Driving the roads of Acadiana, especially in Lafayette, can test one's patience. Sometimes, it can be more of a gradual saunter, leading up to a full state of frustration.

Some roads won't produce full-on road rage, but rather something pettier and slower-burning. It can be exhausting. You know, like when drivers won't let you merge, close the gap when you signal, block the intersections to avoid "losing their place," sit stubbornly in the passing lane, or pretend not to see vehicles trying to pull out.

READ MORE - Road Rage in Lafayette: What You Can Do and When to Call Police

The folks at American River Wellness, experts in return-to-duty support, took a look at roads across America where everyday driving manners seem to disappear. The study surveyed 3,011 motorists to identify the routes most associated with passive-aggressive behavior behind the wheel.

It looked at the places where small acts of discourtesy stack up, and where drivers are left feeling more tense, irritated, and worn down long before they reach their destination.

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The Top 10 Most Passive-Aggressive Roads in America

Here are the top 10 most passive-aggressive roads in America:

Ventura Boulevard - Los Angeles, California U.S. 1 (Federal Highway) - Fort Lauderdale, Florida Central Avenue (Yonkers to White Plains Corridor) - Westchester County, New York U.S. 280 through Mountain Brook - Homewood, Vestavia Hills, and Hoover, Alabama Route 17 through Paramus - Paramus, New Jersey Lancaster Avenue - Philadelphia Main Line, Pennsylvania Rockville Pike - Montgomery County, Maryland North Avenue - Chicago, Illinois Route 1 (Boston Post Road) - Guilford and Madison, Connecticut Westheimer Road - Houston, Texas

Many of us who have traveled to Houston have driven Westheimer Road and know what kind of experience that can be.

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Three Louisiana Roads That Made the National List

Many of us who live in Louisiana know firsthand how frustrating it is to drive the three Bayou State roads that were rated among the most passive-aggressive nationwide. Here are those roads, where they ranked nationally, and what the report had to say about each:

#27 - Magazine Street, New Orleans - "Magazine Street can make driving in New Orleans feel like a slow-motion etiquette exam. Between parked cars, delivery trucks, restaurant traffic, shoppers, pedestrians, side streets, and drivers hunting for spaces, there is rarely much room for generosity. The passive aggression is small but constant: blocking a driveway, hovering behind someone trying to park, inching forward to stop a car from turning out, or refusing to let a vehicle squeeze past because, technically, technically, you had the right of way. It is not rage in the open-road sense. It is close-quarters irritation with a distinctly Uptown flair."

#71 - Perkins Road, Baton Rouge - "Perkins Road has that Baton Rouge blend of local traffic, LSU spillover, restaurants, shops, school runs, and drivers trying to move through narrow stretches without surrendering position. It is the kind of road where a tiny gap can feel like a luxury item. Cars edge forward to block side streets, drivers close ranks when someone signals, and people leaving parking lots can wait while everyone pretends not to notice. The mood is not explosive so much as quietly competitive. Perkins turns ordinary driving manners into a negotiation, and not everyone arrives ready to bargain."

#72 - Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette - "Ambassador Caffery Parkway has become one of Lafayette’s great everyday patience tests. Retail traffic, commuters, restaurants, turning lanes, school traffic, and side-road exits all pile into a corridor where small acts of courtesy would help enormously. Instead, the road often seems to reward the driver who refuses to give an inch. A signal gets ignored. A plaza exit gets blocked. A car trying to merge gets boxed out by someone who suddenly discovers extra speed. It is not dramatic in the way a pileup-prone highway might be. It is pettier, steadier, and somehow more tiring."

What Passive-Aggressive Driving Behaviors Are Most Common in Louisiana?

The survey also looked at the everyday behaviors Louisianans associate the most with passive-aggressive driving. Most of those results pointed less toward outright recklessness and more toward small, deliberate acts of selfishness.

The most commonly reported behavior was drivers cutting across lanes at the last second, with 23% of respondents citing this behavior. After that, it was motorists refusing to let cars pull out from side roads or parking lots (16%), followed by tailgating without overtaking (11%).

What Experts Say About the Toll of Passive-Aggressive Driving

“Passive-aggressive driving tends to fly under the radar because it does not always look dramatic, but over time it can create enormous stress for drivers,” says Graham Sargent of American River Wellness. “A lot of these behaviors are small acts of impatience or territorial driving that people almost normalize, yet they contribute to tension, anxiety, and emotional fatigue behind the wheel every single day.”