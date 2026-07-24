(New Orleans, Louisiana) - A woman in New Orleans has been arrested after she allegedly stabbed a juvenile.

The stabbing occurred on Thursday evening in the Seventh Ward, according to NOPD.

WVUE reports that the suspect had a guest over and wanted to entertain them, and she told the young folks in the house to go outside and play, but they refused because it was too hot.

Well, according to NOPD’s Major Offense Log, after the juveniles refused to go outside, the suspect grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim for refusing to go outside.

Photo courtesy of NOPD Facebook New Orleans Police Department Vehicle

The New Orleans-based news station says that the ages of those involved in this case have not yet been released.

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If more information on this case, including the condition of the victim, is released, we will update the story here.