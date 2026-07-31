OPELOUSAS, La. — St. Landry Parish Government is warning residents about a fake text message circulating across the parish that claims to come from Parish President Jessie Bellard. The message did not come from Bellard’s office, and officials are asking anyone who gets it to leave it alone.

The parish government posted the alert to its official Facebook page this week after receiving reports of the text making its way through St. Landry Parish. The post included a screenshot of the message so residents know what to look for.

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What the Text Message Claims

The scam text is written to look like it’s coming directly from Bellard, using his name and title to lend the message credibility. Parish officials say the message is a fraudulent attempt to trick residents into replying or calling the phone number included in the text.

Parish government has been direct about the danger the message poses, stating the text “falsely claims to be from Parish President Jessie Bellard” and is not legitimate correspondence from his office. Officials instructed residents not to reply to the text and not to dial the number listed.

How Parish Officials Say Residents Should Respond

St. Landry Parish Government is asking anyone who gets the message not to reply and not to call the number listed in the text. Instead, report it as spam through your phone’s built-in reporting tool and block the sender right away.

The parish is also asking residents to share the warning with family and friends, including those who may be less familiar with how these scams typically operate, so the fraudulent number gets flagged and blocked as quickly as possible.

Consumers nationwide can take that same step further by forwarding a suspicious text to 7726, which spells “SPAM” on a phone keypad. The Federal Trade Commission says forwarding scam texts to that number helps wireless carriers identify and block the senders responsible. The FTC also warns that replying to an unknown text, even with something as simple as “stop” or “wrong number,” confirms to the scammer that the number is active and can invite more messages.

A Recurring Problem for St. Landry Parish

This isn’t the first time scammers have tried to impersonate St. Landry Parish government to target residents. In December 2024, Bellard warned residents about a separate scheme in which callers spoofed the parish government’s phone number and pressured victims into paying money over false claims tied to court issues. One woman in that case reported losing $7,000 after being told to deposit cash in Lafayette to avoid a court appearance.

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The tactic mirrors a broader wave of text-based scams that have hit Acadiana this year. In March, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles flagged a fake traffic ticket text making the rounds from Opelousas to Carencro, and the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office later warned residents about a text designed to steal personal information and collect unnecessary fees. Secretary of State Nancy Landry said her office does not send unsolicited texts threatening prosecution or demanding payment, and the OMV confirmed its own scam text was fake and urged residents not to click any links or share personal information.

What to Watch For Going Forward

Government agencies at every level, local, state and federal, generally don’t initiate contact by text message demanding a call back or threatening immediate consequences. Parish officials say that pattern holds true for St. Landry Parish government as well: legitimate business with the parish doesn’t happen through unsolicited texts using the parish president’s name.

Anyone unsure whether a message from parish government is real can contact St. Landry Parish Government directly through its official channels rather than using any number provided in a text.

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