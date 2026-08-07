(KPEL News) - A terrible tragedy unfolded in Monterey, Louisiana, this week as an elderly man died after being severely burned when there was an explosion at his home.

Fire Marshal Launches Investigation after Man Dies in House Explosion

Louisiana State Fire Marshal's officials immediately began an investigation to determine what happened when the explosion happened Monday, August 3. The Monterey Fire Department called them in after they responded to the fire, which engulfed the home in the 100 block of Ryan Road.

Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries after House Explosion

The 71-year-old man was taken to a hospital to be treated for his fire-related issues, but unfortunately, the man died as a result of the blaze.

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A Gas-Vapor Explosion Caused the Fire that Killed a Man in His Home

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, investigators determined that the fire was caused by a gas-vapor explosion. Stone House Safety explains the process as follows:

Under certain conditions, gases or vapors can undergo rapid combustion, known as an explosion. The primary contributors to any gas or vapor explosion are the presence of fuel, an oxidizing agent (usually oxygen), and an ignition source.

You need three sources for the process: fuel, an oxidizing agent, and an ignition source. Officials are still working to determine the exact sequence of events.

When these three elements come together in a confined space and in the right proportions, an explosion can occur.

Louisiana Man Dies, Two Hospitalized after Home Explosion

In addition to the man, a 68-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The two of them also received severe fire injuries.

READ MORE: LOUISIANA FIRE LEAVES 85-YEAR-OLD MAN DEAD, NO SMOKE ALARM FOUND

State Fire Marshal Continues Looking for Information in Deadly Home Explosion

No other details about exactly what might have led to the house explosion have been shared so far, and the investigation continues.