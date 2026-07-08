(KPEL News) - Investigators with the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal are looking into the fatal fire that claimed the life of an 85-year-old Lecompte man.

According to officials, firefighters were called to the home just after 8:30 Saturday night after a report of a fire at 102 Laura Lane.

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When firefighters got to the scene, they fought the blaze and found the body of the victim.

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office have determined the fire started in the home's kitchen, and unfortunately, there was no smoke alarm in the house.

Blaze That Killed an Elderly Lecompte Man Being Investigated to Determine Cause

Officials say they are continuing to investigate the situation. While they know the fire started in the kitchen, they are working to determine the cause.

Home of Lecompte Man Didn't Have a Working Smoke Alarm

Department of Public Safety Principal Assistant, Chief Bryan J Adams,

The tragic loss of life in this fire is a heartbreaking reminder of how important working smoke alarms are. Smoke alarms provide critical early warning that can make the difference between escaping safely and becoming trapped.

Louisiana Offers Free Smoke Alarm Program

The state of Louisiana offers people a free smoke alarm and help with installation through the Operation Save-A-Life program.

READ MORE: YOUNGSVILLE MAN ARRESTED FOR FATAL HIT-AND-RUN CRASH

You can visit the lasfm.org website to start the process of getting a smoke alarm.

Adams adds that families should test their smoke alarms once a month to ensure they are in working order and replace them when they reach the 10-year mark.

The Chief also suggests that every family have a plan for escaping their home in the event of a fire.