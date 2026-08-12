(Opelousas, Louisiana) - A man in Opelousas was found dead in the street after an apparent dog attack.

News 15 reports that the fatal dog attack occurred at approximately 12:02 a.m. in the 600 block of S. Court Street.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man unresponsive, and life-saving measures were performed; however, the victim succumbed to the injuries.

The Opelousas Police Department investigated the attack and found that the dogs belonged to Kimberly Faulk.

According to the news station, Faulk was arrested and charged with the following:

Unlawful Restraint of a Dog — 2 Counts

Negligent Homicide — 1 Count

She was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail. The woman arrested is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

The name of the victim has not yet been released by police, pending notification to his immediate family. We will provide more information here once authorities release any additional information in this fatal attack.

Police are asking you to contact them if you have any information in this case by calling the Opelousas Police Department or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS (8477). All calls can remain anonymous.

The Opelousas Police Department released Faulk's mugshot in its press release.

OPD OPD