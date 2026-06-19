NEW IBERIA, La. - Authorities in Iberia Parish are asking for the public's help locating Christian Baez, a wanted man considered armed and dangerous, following a multi-parish vehicle pursuit Thursday, June 18, 2026.

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What Christian Baez Is Wanted For

Baez is wanted by authorities in Opelousas on charges of domestic violence, false imprisonment, and interference with a 911 call. The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office also holds an active domestic violence-related warrant for him. In addition, investigators are seeking to question Baez in connection with a shooting that occurred June 10, in Iberia Parish.

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What Happened During Thursday's Multi-Parish Pursuit

On Thursday, deputies attempted to take Baez into custody, but he fled, sparking a pursuit that originated in Iberia Parish and traveled through Vermilion Parish before entering Lafayette Parish. The chase was ultimately terminated in the Youngsville area due to heavy traffic and concerns for public safety. Baez remains at large.

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Do Not Approach — How to Report Christian Baez's Whereabouts Safely

Authorities are urging the public not to approach Baez under any circumstances. Investigators say they are actively pursuing leads regarding his whereabouts.

Anyone with information about Baez's location is asked to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 369-3711. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Iberia Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS (8477) or through the Crime Stoppers P3 Tips mobile app.