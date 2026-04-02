(KPEL News) - Officials with the New Iberia Police Department say a 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened on March 16 in the 600 block of Oak Manor Drive.

New Iberia Shooting Suspect Arrested After Hospital Stay

Captain Leland Laseter says the man shot that day was shot in self-defense. The person was taken to a Lafayette hospital at the time of the shooting to receive treatment for serious injuries.

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New Iberia Investigators: Witnesses Claim Shooting Was In Self-Defense

Investigators with the New Iberia Police Department continued to look into what happened with the shooting. Investigators say they interviewed multiple witnesses in relation to the shooting. The person was shooting in self-defense.

READ MORE: IBERIA PARISH OFFICIALS ARE INVESTIGATING A HOMICIDE AFTER SHOTS WERE FIRED

The 34-year-old man, Andrew Edward Elias, was released from the Lafayette medical facility, and officials with the New Iberia Police Department received information that Elias was traveling in a vehicle.

New Iberia Shooting Suspect Arrested on a Louisiana Highway

With warrants in hand, officials detained Elias on Louisiana Highway 182 near Louisiana Highway 3212.

When officers were able to detain Elias, he was taken into custody on two charges, and they are as follows:

Armed Robbery

Aggravated Battery

Elias was then taken to the Iberia Parish Jail and booked into the facility. No other information has been released at this time.