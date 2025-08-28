(New Iberia, Louisiana) - The New Iberia Police Department took to social media Thursday morning to address social media posts circulating regarding issues at New Iberia Senior High School.

The police department made it clear that they were aware of a social media post highlighting issues at NISH, and the agency acknowledged that there have been fights on the high school campus to start the new school year.

However, according to the New Iberia Police Dept., the fights on campus are not gang-related, as speculated in some social media posts.

In one social media post that I saw, which I have elected to omit from this story, some were reporting that students were leaving campus to retrieve guns, and according to the NIPD, that is false. Plus, the agency says in their post that police have not harmed any students, and that no student ever tried to take the firearm of a police officer.

In the social media post by the police department, shown below, they report that additional units were stationed in the vicinity of the school to discourage any violent behavior, and they encourage parents to report anything they may hear from their children.

The NIPD encouraged parents to report rumors to the school or to the police, rather than posting them on social media for everyone to see.

Parents are advised to call the police at (337) 369-2306 if they have any information on potential threats or use the city's app to report concerns.

I have seen many parents with kids who attend NISH express concern about the behavior of some on campus, and many on social media have recently mentioned contemplating homeschooling their own children due to fear that something bad might happen on campus.

You can read what the NIPD posted on social media once they were made aware of the social media "rumors" below. They referred to much of what was being posted as "nonsense."

