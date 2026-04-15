NEW IBERIA, La. — A 3-year-old boy has died after drowning in a swimming pool at a New Iberia motel, according to the New Iberia Police Department.

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Officers Responded to Ramada Inn Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday

Officers were called to the Ramada Inn on Louisiana Highway 14 on Tuesday, April 14, around 12:30 p.m. Authorities say the child, who was a guest at the motel with his parents, had been pulled from the pool unresponsive by the time officers arrived.

Child Airlifted to Lafayette Hospital After Life-Saving Efforts on Scene

New Iberia officers performed life-saving measures on scene until paramedics arrived. The boy was then airlifted to a hospital in Lafayette, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

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New Iberia Police Captain Speaks to Emotional Toll on Officers

Captain Leland Laseter of the New Iberia Police Department spoke to the emotional toll the incident took on responding officers.

"Any situation dealing with a child, especially a situation like this, is the worst of the worst, and absolutely is the worst day for any police officer when they're faced to deal with a situation like this," Laseter said.

Investigation Ongoing, No Additional Details Released

No additional information has been released. The incident remains under investigation.