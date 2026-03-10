Body Found in Acadia Parish Bayou Identified as New Iberia Woman

Body Found in Acadia Parish Bayou Identified as New Iberia Woman

Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KPEL-FM) - The body that was found in Bayou Queue De Tortue last month has been identified, according to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office.

DNA Testing Confirms Woman’s Identity

Sheriff KP Gibson announced today that DNA testing has confirmed the woman's identity as Annie Peter-Lewis, 43, of New Iberia.

News Talk 96.5 KPEL logo
Get our free mobile app

Fishermen Discovered Body in February

Two fishermen found her body near LA 13 in the southern part of the parish back on February 20. Officials at the time said the body had been in the water for a matter of weeks. Sheriff Gibson said that Peter-Lewis likely died in January or February.

READ MORE: Woman Accused of Smashing Walmart Merchandise With Bat

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman's death remains ongoing, according to authorities.

Authorities Ask for the Public’s Help

Acadia Parish Crimestoppers is asking anyone who may have spoken with Peter-Lewis in February, or who knows people she was associating with during that time, to contact law enforcement.

Louisiana Artists Who Shined at the 2026 Grammy Awards

These Bayou State artists represented the proud traditions of our most beloved musical styles. It was great to watch. Who's your favorite?

Gallery Credit: Jude Walker

Filed Under: Acadia Parish, Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, body found, deceased, drowning
Categories: Lafayette News

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL