ACADIA PARISH, La. (KPEL-FM) - The body that was found in Bayou Queue De Tortue last month has been identified, according to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office.

DNA Testing Confirms Woman’s Identity

Sheriff KP Gibson announced today that DNA testing has confirmed the woman's identity as Annie Peter-Lewis, 43, of New Iberia.

Fishermen Discovered Body in February

Two fishermen found her body near LA 13 in the southern part of the parish back on February 20. Officials at the time said the body had been in the water for a matter of weeks. Sheriff Gibson said that Peter-Lewis likely died in January or February.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman's death remains ongoing, according to authorities.

Authorities Ask for the Public’s Help

Acadia Parish Crimestoppers is asking anyone who may have spoken with Peter-Lewis in February, or who knows people she was associating with during that time, to contact law enforcement.