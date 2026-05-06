CHANDELEUR ISLANDS, La. - A body was recovered Tuesday morning from the waters near the Chandeleur Islands, according to St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann. (The Chandeleur Islands are a chain of uninhabited barrier islands located in the Gulf of Mexico, marking the most extreme southeastern corner of the state.)

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Body Spotted Monday, Recovery Delayed Until Tuesday Due to Unsafe Conditions

Deputies received a call around 3:30 p.m. Monday after a body was spotted floating nearly 50 miles off the coast of St. Bernard Parish, but still within parish waters. The offshore location made nighttime operations unsafe and reduced visibility for search crews, so recovery efforts did not begin until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Multi-Agency Operation Recovers Body Near Chandeleur Islands Tuesday Morning

The body was recovered shortly after 10 a.m. by the Sheriff's Office Marine Division, working in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard, the United Cajun Navy, and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

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Identity Not Yet Released — Remains Sent to Jefferson Parish Coroner

The remains will be transported to the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office for an autopsy. The victim's identity and age have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other information was immediately available.

How to Share Information with Investigators

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office at 504-271-2501, the Criminal Investigations Bureau tip hotline at 504-271-TIPS (8477), or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.