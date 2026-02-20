ACADIA PARISH, La. (KPEL-FM) - Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office responded late on Friday afternoon (Feb. 20) to a report of human remains discovered in Bayou Queue De Tortue near Highway 13 in southern Acadia Parish. That body of water separates Acadia Parish and Vermilion Parish.

Who Discovered the Body?

In a media release, Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gipson said two fishermen located the body, which appeared to have been in the water for an extended period.

Authorities Unsure of Identity

Authorities believe the remains are those of a female, but that has not been confirmed. Identification is difficult at this time due to the amount of time the body was in the water.

Multiple Agencies Remove Remains from Water

The body was removed from the water by Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies and the Acadia Parish Coroner's Office staff. The remains are being sent to a forensic facility for examination.

Sheriff Gipson noted that his office has no missing persons reports from the area at this time.

How the Public Can Help

Anyone with any information or who knows of a missing person in this area is urged to contact the dispatch center at 337-788-8772 or Crime Stoppers at 337-789-8477.