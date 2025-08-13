Highlights:

25-year-old James Wyatt Joseph Bouley faces 100 counts of child sexual abuse materials possession

Additional 10 counts of sexual abuse of animals charges filed

Investigation began with tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Bond set at $125,000; suspect booked into Acadia Parish Jail

Joint operation demonstrates Louisiana's commitment to protecting vulnerable victims

Gueydan Man Arrested on 110 Felony Charges Including Child Exploitation

Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office collaborate on disturbing case involving minors and animals

CROWLEY, La. (KPEL News) — A 25-year-old Gueydan man is behind bars facing more than 100 felony charges after a joint investigation uncovered disturbing evidence of child exploitation and animal abuse.

James Wyatt Joseph Bouley, of Saltzman Road in Gueydan, was arrested August 12 by Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation in Crowley. The arrest followed an investigation that began with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

What Acadia Parish Residents Need to Know

Bouley faces 100 counts of possessing child sexual abuse materials involving victims under age 13, each carrying felony penalties under Louisiana Revised Statute 14:81.1E(5)(a). Additionally, he's charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse of an animal under Louisiana Revised Statute 14:89.3.

Credit: Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Credit: Louisiana Bureau of Investigation loading...

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation worked alongside the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office throughout the investigation, demonstrating the collaborative approach Louisiana law enforcement takes on cases involving vulnerable victims.

Legal Process and Community Impact

"Cases like this are always very disturbing for our Louisiana Bureau of Investigation agents," Attorney General Murrill stated. "I'd like to thank them and deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office for their great work on this case. If you hurt our kids or animals in Louisiana, you're going straight to jail."

Bouley was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail with bond set at $125,000. The case highlights Louisiana's aggressive prosecution of crimes against children and animals, with the Attorney General's office working closely with local law enforcement to ensure swift justice.

The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities encouraging anyone with additional information to contact the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation or Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office.