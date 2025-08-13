(KPEL News) - Officials with the Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill's Office have released information about a case in which they say a man in Jennings has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography and sexually abusing animals.

What Is Known About This Case?

According to AG Liz Murrill's Office, the man has been accused of having child pornography, along with the sexual abuse of animals.

Murrill's Office of the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation made the arrest of 47-year-old Joshua Christopher Marceaux from Jennings.

Murrill's office, along with other agencies throughout the state, has been making similar arrests in the last year.

The Man Is Facing Which Charges?

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation officials say that Marceaux is facing the following charges:

3 Counts of LA R.S 14:81.1E(5)(a) Child Sexual Abuse Materials under the age 13 (felony)

65 Counts of LA R.S 14:89.3 Sexual Abuse of an Animal

According to Louisiana law, the LA R.S. 14:81.1 statute reads as follows:

A.(1) It shall be unlawful for a person to produce, promote, advertise, distribute, possess, or possess with the intent to distribute pornography involving juveniles.

According to Louisiana law, the LA R.S 14:89.3 statute reads, in part, as follows:

A. Sexual abuse of an animal is the knowing and intentional performance of any of the following:

(1) Engaging in sexual contact with an animal.

(2) Possessing, selling, transferring, purchasing, or otherwise obtaining an animal with the intent that it be subject to sexual contact.

(3) Organizing, promoting, conducting, aiding or abetting, or participating in as an observer, any act involving sexual contact with an animal.

(4) Causing, coercing, aiding, or abetting another person to engage in sexual contact with an animal.

(5) Permitting sexual contact with an animal to be conducted on any premises under his charge or control.

(6) Advertising, soliciting, offering, or accepting the offer of an animal with the intent that it be used for sexual contact.

(7) Filming, distributing, or possessing pornographic images of a person and an animal engaged in any of the activities described in Paragraphs (1) through (6) of this Subsection.

B. For purposes of this Section:

(1) "Animal" means any nonhuman creature, whether alive or dead.

(2) "Sexual contact" means:

(a) Any act committed for the purpose of sexual arousal or sexual gratification, abuse, or financial gain, between a person and an animal involving contact between the sex organs or anus of one and the mouth, sex organs, or anus of the other.

(b) The insertion, however slight, of any part of the body of a person or any object into the vaginal or anal opening of an animal, touching by a person of the sex organs or anus of an animal, or the insertion of any part of the animal's body into the vaginal or anal opening of the person.

To read the entire statute, you can click here.

According to Murrill's office, they begin their investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation worked alongside the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.

The man was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail.

According to Murrill's office, the investigation into this case is ongoing.

