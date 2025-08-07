(KPEL News) - Investigators with the Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill's Office have arrested a man they say was in possession of child sexual abuse material and sexual abuse of an animal.

What Was Discovered During The Investigation?

According to officials with the Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill's Office, their agents got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

That tip triggered an investigation into a man from Breaux Bridge.

Who Investigated This Case?

As a case was opened, the following agencies worked together on making this arrest.

The departments are the following:

Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit

Saint Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office

Homeland Security Investigations

What Are The Allegations?

According to officials, a 56-year-old man is being accused of four counts of Child Sexual Abuse Material and twenty-one counts of Sexual Abuse of an Animal.

These are felony charges.

Agents arrested Kerwin Paul Theriot from Breaux Bridge.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill had the following to say about this case,

We're taking these sick people off of our streets. The work never ends. Great work by my Cyber Crime Unit, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, and Homeland Security Investigations for their hard work on this case.

Theriot was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. Bond has yet to be set, and the investigation into this case is ongoing.

