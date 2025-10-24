(KPEL News) - Officials with the Louisiana State Police say they have arrested a man after a complaint came in about this person allegedly sending personal, private pictures to another person.

The complaint, filed in August, concerned private pictures that investigators say led to the discovery of illegal images. This month officials allegedly found more than 700 videos and images of child sex abuse material.

Complaint Sparks State Police Investigation

According to a department spokesperson, investigators with the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit began looking into the case. The photos were allegedly sent to another person's phone, and the complainant did not give the recipient permission to forward them to anyone else. That's a crime in Louisiana.

Search Warrant Leads to Disturbing Discovery

Investigators were able to search the 30-year-old's phone after they received a search warrant, and they allege he had images and videos of child sexual abuse material when he was brought in for questioning.

Arrest and Charges Filed Against Ponchatoula Man

Officials arrested Tyler Adkins of Ponchatoula on the following charges:

One count of LRS 14:283.2 Nonconsensual Disclosure of a Private Image

728 counts of LRS 14:81.1 Pornography Involving Juveniles

In addition to the search of the man's phone, officials with the Louisiana State Police Technical Support Unit, the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud / Auto Theft, and the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office searched Adkins' home in Ponchatoula.

According to Louisiana State Police officials, more charges could be coming in connection with this case.

Community Role in Reporting Crimes

Officials with the Louisiana State Police say the public has a vital role in identifying people who possess illegal material. They want to report crimes or suspicious activity. You can report these issues by going to http://la-safe.org/ and clicking the "Suspicious Activity" link.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.