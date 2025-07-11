Officials with one Sheriff's Office in Louisiana made an arrest of a Carencro man this week after a search of his hard drives, along with his electronic equipment.

According to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the arrest stems from an investigation that began in 2024.

According to officials with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz's Office, an investigation into video voyeurism last year has led to this week's arrest.

Quintin Harvey Guillot Photo courtesy of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

Quintin Harvey Guillot of Carencro was arrested this week on a charge of Sexual Abuse of an Animal (Possession of Pornographic Images).

According to officials, the allegations of his possessing this material all stem from the investigation that started last year when he was accused of peeping at a female relative while she was in the shower.

When that happened, Sheriff's officials seized multiple hard drives along with other electronic devices.

A spokesman for the department says this investigation is far from over, as there is still a significant amount of information that must be examined.

Guillot was released on a $5,000 bond in connection with this week's charge.

What Allegations Were Made In 2024?

A St. Landry Parish woman alleged that Guillot was videotaping a 15-year-old female relative in the shower.

Guillot was arrested in 2024 on a charge of video voyeurism. At that time, multiple devices were confiscated as part of the ongoing investigation.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Marc Leblanc says the man was arrested in 2024 and bonded out at that time. The case was then referred to the District Attorney's Office.

He says the District Attorney's Office decided not to proceed to court with the case because they did not feel they had enough evidence, beyond a reasonable doubt, to get a conviction. But, even as that was decided, St. Landry Parish detectives were still going through material seized from Guillot.

Leblanc says the possibility exists that there will be more arrests and more arrests in other jurisdictions.

Sheriff Guidroz had the following to say,