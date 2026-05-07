(Lafayette, LA) - The U.S. Attorney's Office in Lafayette says a man who was accused of a terrible crime against a child has now been sentenced in connection with the case.

It was a tip that set an investigation into now-former Lafayette resident Moses Hernandez in motion. The FBI issued a press release about their search for Moses, who also went by "Hawk" or "Redbird".

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According to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana, the FBI got a tip about the 34-year-old man, who they say had confessed to someone he knew that he had molested a young girl, and recorded this heinous act.

Hernandez produces material of the molestation. Now, Hernandez has been sentenced to 228 months in prison, meaning he will spend 19 years behind bars.

The FBI, using the information given to them during that time, opened up an investigation that led to Hernandez's arrest. Once a warrant was given for his cell phone, according to a press release, the following happened,

The search of his cell phone revealed images and videos that included child rape, bestiality, and other forms of graphic child pornography.