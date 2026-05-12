(Lafayette, LA) - Multiple individuals have been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for the week of May 11th through May 15th.

Bookings into the jail are for a variety of offenses. There were a couple of arrests for Domestic Violence, while another individual was arrested for Swindling.

One man was arrested on a charge of Second-Degree Murder, and bail was set at $750,000. Officials say the man is accused of a shooting that happened on Mother's Day.

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Other people arrested this week were booked into jail due to having outstanding felony warrants.

All people booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.