(Lafayette, LA) - Multiple individuals have been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for the week of May 25th through May 29th.

A variety of different bookings have occurred in the Lafayette Jail. There were a couple of arrests for Domestic Violence, while other individuals were arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, and one person for having Illiegal Possession of Stolen Firearms.

One man was arrested on a charge of Hit and Run, and another for Aggravated Second-Degree battery.

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Other people arrested this week were booked into jail due to having outstanding felony warrants.

All people booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.