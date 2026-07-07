LAFAYETTE, La. — Amazon customers in Baton Rouge can now get a five-pound box dropped into their backyard by drone instead of a delivery truck. The company debuted its Prime Air service in the Capital City on Friday, and the launch raises an obvious question for anyone driving I-10 between here and there: if Baton Rouge got drones, what’s stopping Lafayette?

Customers within a 7.5-mile radius of Amazon’s fulfillment center at the old Cortana Mall site can now pay $4.99 as a Prime member (or $9.99 without a membership) to have eligible items flown to a spot in their yard. Tyra Jones, Prime Air’s operations manager, said in a company release that the goal is speed on the things people need in a hurry, from a forgotten household item to a last-minute gift.

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What Qualifies for a Drone Drop-Off

Not everything in an Amazon cart can take flight. Packages have to weigh five pounds or less, a limit that still covers roughly 60% of the products Amazon sells. Batteries and hygiene products have been among the most popular drone-delivered items in other markets. The MK30 drone doing the flying tops out around 70 miles per hour and weighs about 80 pounds itself, and Amazon is housing between 12 and 20 of them at the new Baton Rouge facility.

The delivery zone covers a 7.5-mile radius from the Cortana fulfillment center, which reaches into Scotlandville, Central, parts of St. George, LSU, Southern University and downtown Baton Rouge. Anyone outside that radius, drone enthusiast or not, is still waiting on the regular truck.

Why Amazon Picked Baton Rouge

Amazon has been methodical about where it rolls this technology out next, and Baton Rouge checked specific boxes. An Amazon official said in April that the company chose the city because it already had a fulfillment center there, along with what the official called a thirst for innovation reflected in its university presence. Company representatives also held a community event downtown in April so residents could see the drone up close before launch.

Andreas Rentz, Getty Images Andreas Rentz, Getty Images

That same playbook, an existing Amazon facility paired with a receptive local market, has driven the company’s other 2026 launches. Kansas City got the service in February, and the Chicago suburbs are expected to follow later this summer.

Lafayette Already Has Part of the Equation

Acadiana isn’t starting from zero on this front. Amazon opened its first Louisiana fulfillment center in Carencro at the old Evangeline Downs site, a $100 million, roughly 1 million-square-foot operation that put more than 500 jobs into Lafayette Parish. It sits right at the I-10 and I-49 interchange, giving it the same kind of interstate access that made the Baton Rouge site attractive.

There’s an important distinction, though, and it’s the kind of detail that matters if Acadiana wants to make its case. The Carencro facility is built to pick, pack and ship bulky, larger items like patio furniture and rugs. Amazon’s drone hubs have been attached to same-day fulfillment centers instead, smaller operations built around fast-moving inventory. That’s a different kind of building than the one in Carencro.

What Would Have to Change

That doesn’t rule Lafayette out. It just means the fulfillment center alone isn’t the deciding factor Amazon has cited elsewhere. Amazon has been fairly consistent about what it looks for in a launch city: existing infrastructure, decent flying weather, and local buy-in. Lafayette can make a real case on all three. The interstate access is already there. So is a university presence, with UL Lafayette sitting right in the middle of things. So is a business community that has spent years chasing tech and innovation investment.

What Lafayette doesn’t yet have is the specific type of same-day facility Amazon has paired with every drone launch so far. Whether that changes likely depends on Amazon’s own expansion math more than anything unique to Acadiana. The company has said it wants to reach 500 million annual drone deliveries by 2030, and that kind of scale means dozens more markets are coming. The list already includes San Antonio, Waco, Dallas, Phoenix, Detroit, Tampa and Kansas City alongside Baton Rouge, and Amazon has confirmed it’s also eyeing metro Atlanta.

Nothing has been announced for Lafayette. But now that drones are actually flying in Baton Rouge, it’s a fair question for Acadiana to start asking anyway.

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