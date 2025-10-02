LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — A Houston-based industrial drone manufacturer is bringing a major production facility to Lafayette Parish, adding to Acadiana’s growing advanced manufacturing and aerospace sectors.

DMR Technologies announced it will establish its first full-scale U.S. manufacturing facility in Lafayette, where the company will produce its flagship Field Ranger X50 unmanned aerial systems for the American market. The project will create 521 direct new jobs over the next decade with an average annual salary of $85,000, which is roughly 150 percent of the parish's average wage.

Get our free mobile app

Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 766 indirect new jobs, bringing the total to 1,287 positions in the Acadiana region.

What Lafayette Families and Job Seekers Need to Know

The new facility is one of the biggest economic development announcements for Lafayette Parish in recent years. The Acadiana site will serve as DMR’s primary domestic production hub, with advanced flight control printing, rotor manufacturing, assembly, quality control, and logistics staging all under one roof.

According to DMR Technologies’ website, the company designs and manufactures unmanned aerial vehicles for precision agriculture, industrial inspection, environmental monitoring, logistics, and public safety. The company has its global headquarters in Houston with additional operations in Detroit.

Credit: Karl Wiggers/Unsplash Credit: Karl Wiggers/Unsplash loading...

In its first year, the facility will assemble 500 to 1,000 drones.

Lafayette has recently attracted other drone companies. Blueflite expanded into Lafayette earlier this year through a partnership with Acadian Ambulance for medical logistics technology.

Why DMR Chose Louisiana

Company executives pointed to Louisiana’s workforce, infrastructure, and business climate as deciding factors. “Louisiana has proven to be an ideal partner,” DMR Technologies Co-founder and CEO David Wang said. “Lafayette offers us the talent, infrastructure and policy environment we need to ramp up quickly and operate with efficiency.”

Wang said the company is building on its partnership with Lafayette Parish-based SoLA Drones, a local drone sales and services company founded in 2023 that works primarily in agricultural applications throughout South Louisiana.

“Being located in Louisiana gives us a strong logistics footprint to serve both U.S. and international clients,” DMR Technologies Co-founder and Head of U.S. Operations Ryan Case said. “With the launch of our Lafayette facility, we’re eliminating lead time issues and delivering next-day fulfillment for many of our U.S. customers.”

The company made headlines in January 2025 with its commitment to revitalizing manufacturing in Detroit, where DMR operates offices focused on enterprise drone solutions for fire suppression, industrial inspection, and other commercial applications.

Timeline and Local Impact

Renovations at the 10,000-square-foot facility located at 105 Dorset Avenue are underway. Production starts by the end of the year.

“We’re excited to welcome DMR Technologies to Lafayette! Creating more than 500 jobs will bring real opportunities for our families, friends and neighbors,” Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet said. “By updating an existing facility, DMR Technologies is reinvesting in part of our community while keeping costs low.”

“The decision by DMR Technologies to create over 500 new jobs in Lafayette is a testament to our region’s business-friendly environment and the strength of our talented workforce,” Lafayette Economic Development Authority President and CEO Mandi D. Mitchell said.

According to One Acadiana’s economic profile, one quarter of Lafayette’s local workforce works in wealth-creating industries, including mining, construction, manufacturing, and information sectors. The parish has been working to diversify its economy beyond its traditional energy sector roots.

What the State Offered to Win the Project

To win the project, Louisiana offered DMR a package that includes workforce development through LED FastStart and a $1 million performance-based grant for leasehold improvements and equipment costs. The grant depends on meeting investment and employment targets.

The company will also participate in the state’s High Impact Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

“Louisiana is competing to win in next-generation industries like aerospace, defense and advanced technology,” Governor Jeff Landry said. “DMR’s decision to manufacture here is a vote of confidence in Louisiana’s workforce, our pro-growth policies and the momentum we are building statewide.”

Drone Drone loading...

“This investment is an example of LED’s 9x90 work plan coming to life,” said LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois. “By targeting companies at the intersection of our key industries, we are strengthening Louisiana’s competitive position on the national and global stage.”

The Louisiana Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Center at UL Lafayette, which focuses on strengthening and diversifying the local economy, has been working to support technology and manufacturing growth throughout the Acadiana region.

What Happens Next for Lafayette’s Aerospace Sector

The Lafayette operation will have co-located engineering and compliance teams, dedicated space for quality testing, an on-site warehouse, and logistics staging areas.

“Welcoming DMR Technologies to Lafayette highlights the strength of Acadiana’s business climate and the partnerships that make growth possible,” OneAcadiana President and CEO Troy Wayman said. “This project brings new technology, new jobs, and new opportunities for collaboration with our universities, training providers, and local industries.”

Those interested in jobs with DMR Technologies can register here to be notified about job openings, hiring events, and news updates as the facility moves toward opening.