Change Announced to Delcambre Shrimp Festival Has Some Folks Upset

Delcambre, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - As we gear up for the 2025 Delcambre Shrimp Festival August 13 through August 17, there is one change announced by The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office that has raised a few eyebrows online.

Delcambre Shrimp Festival 2025

Beginning Wednesday, August 13 through Sunday, August 17, the delicious smell of shrimp will be traveling through the air at the fairgrounds in Delcambre, Louisiana.

From live music, shrimp cook-off, fais-do-do's, food booths, carnival rides, the Blessing of the Fleet to kick of shrimp season, the Delcambre Shrimp Festival is one of Acadiana's and Louisiana's most beloved outdoor festivals.

The festival started back in 1950 as a fundraiser for the Delcambre Fire Department.

Fresh boiled, fried, piquant, stuffed, however you like your shrimp, it's there.

All of this being said, a recent announcement by The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office via The Delcambre Shrimp Festival Facebook page that has a few people kind of upset.

Delcambre Shrimp Festival 'Drone No Fly Zone'

For the 2025 Delcambre Shrimp Festival, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office is instituting a "Drone No Fly Zone" around the perimeter of the festival.

Via Facebook -

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office has identified the area in red and outlined in yellow as the 'Drone No Fly Zone' for the Delcambre Shrimp Festival. This restriction will be in effect for the duration of the Shrimp Festival. The 'We Will Act' Act enacted strict drone regulations which restrict the flying of unmanned aircraft (drones) and requires local authorities to post notices which establish 'Drone No Fly Zone' signs in and around those areas that are deemed by law enforcement as restricted.

Act 170 (HB261), also known as the "We Will Act" Act, was passed in Louisiana’s 2025 Regular Legislative Session on June 8 and went into effect August 1, 2025.

The "We Will Act" gives state and local law enforcement the authority to intercept, disable, or physically neutralize drones that are operating unlawfully and pose public safety threats.

So basically, it's a matter of public safety.

You'd be wise to adhere to this announcement from The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, because if you don't it could cost you fines from $2,000-$5,000, up to one year in prison, and confiscation of your drone.

Some people have begun to express their issues with the "We Will Act" going into effect for the Delcambre Shrimp Festival on Facebook saying -

"Drone operators: check to see if there are active TFR’s in place for that area. Sheriffs office does not have authority over drones flying over the area unless it’s an immediate threat. FAA has authority not the sheriffs office."

"That sucks! Always thought the drone pictures of the carnival & the crowd in the field was awesome. Sorry to hear that there won’t be any taken this year."

Have a great time at The Delcambre Shrimp Festival, but leave those drones docked, because it could cost you thousands and even jail time.

