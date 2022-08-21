The Delcambre Shrimp Festival took place this weekend on the banks of the Delcambre Canal. It's been three years since the event has been held due to the coronavirus pandemic, and folks made up for it by showing up all weekend long to celebrate everything about one of our finest Louisiana seafood products -- shrimp.

The Shrimp Festival is also known for great live music. The highlight of the weekend is always the Saturday night and this year was no exception as The Beau Young Band, Dustin Sonnier & The Wanted, and national recording artist and Louisiana native Frank Foster would take the stage.

It's the latter who was part of a very special moment on stage Saturday night.

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

During Dustin Sonnier's set, Festival organizers asked that everyone pause from the music for a special presentation. Two Delcambre residents had asked for a few minutes of everyone's time to say a few words and present something to Frank Foster.

Those people were Scott and Garrett Daspit. You may remember those names because they were in the news a lot over the last year or so. Sadly, they would have preferred to never have made the news.

You see, Mr. Scott is the father and Garrett is the brother of the late Dylan Daspit. Dylan was one of the 19 crewmembers of the Seacor Power tragedy of April 13, 2021.

US Coast Guard via Twitter US Coast Guard via Twitter loading...

As many of us know, the Seacor Power liftboat capsized off the shore of Port Fourchon, Louisiana. There were 19 men on board. Six were rescued the day of the incident. The rest were confirmed dead or their bodies have never been found.

Dylan's body, sadly, is one that remains missing.

If you recall, also, literally hundreds of volunteers helped with the search effort, and Scott and Garrett were leading the way. As Mr. Scott told me on Saturday night, "I would walk miles and miles of coastline every day. I wasn't going to stop until I found something or someone, even if it wasn't my son."

Scott and others found several items in their searches. Some of Dylan's belongings would be found, including a hardhat with his name on it. Still, at some point, the family came to terms that their most beloved son was gone.

That takes us to Saturday night on stage at the Delcambre Shrimp Festival when I had the honor of helping the Daspits with their bit of a surprise presentation to Frank Foster.

97.3 The Dawg via YouTube 97.3 The Dawg via YouTube loading...

In the video below you will hear Mr. Scott give a heartfelt speech to the festivalgoers, many of whom are part of the Delcambre community that supported the search efforts. His words were beautiful, heartfelt, and came straight from his heart.

He simply wanted to thank his community for the love and support. He and his family had also been thinking of a way to say thanks to people like Frank Foster for their support.

Please take a little over six minutes to watch the video below. Towards the end, you'll see what the Daspits made for Frank Foster.

And thank you to Frank for helping raise funds and supporting the search efforts.

Hug your loved ones, y'all. It may seem cliché, but you never know when your last day on this earth will be.

And as Mr. Scott told me, "I make sure I talk to Garrett every day."

May God bless the Daspit family and all of the families that lost loved ones that tragic day.