Country Legend John Conlee to Play Route 92 in Youngsville on July 20

Route 92 in Youngsville has just announced they'll be hosting a legendary country performer this summer as John Conlee is set to play on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Dustin Sonnier will be the evening's opener. He'll get things started at 6:30 pm with a special acoustic set. John Conlee will take the stage at 9:00 pm.

Tickets are on sale now at Route92LiveMusic.com and they're $39 apiece. But, if you plan to go, you should get your tickets soon as this show will sell out.

Of course, almost everyone who enjoys classic country knows the distinct voice of Grand Ole Opry star John Conlee.

The 76-year-old from Versailles, Kentucky, has been on the country charts since 1978 when his signature tune "Rose Colored Glasses" peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart.

That first album (Rose Colored Glasses) spawned his first two No. 1 hits with "Lady Lay Down" and "Backside of Thirty".

Other No. 1 hits for Conlee include "Common Man," "I'm Only In It for the Love," "In My Eyes," "As Long as I'm Rockin' with You," and "Got My Heart Set on You."

He'll be playing all these hits and more on July 20th and we can't wait.