Downtown Lafayette Gears Up for Downtown Alive! 2024 Series with Exciting Lineup

The heart of Lafayette is ready for rhythm and melody as Downtown Lafayette Unlimited (DLU) announces the 2024 lineup for the much-anticipated “First Friday” Downtown Alive! series. In a collaboration that continues to highlight the community spirit and cultural richness of the area, Evangeline Maid, a long-time supporter of Downtown Lafayette, presents this year’s lineup of free outdoor concerts.

The series will kick off on March 1st with a performance by LVVRS at Parc Sans Souci, setting the stage for an exciting variety of musical talent to follow. Audiences can look forward to enjoying performances from acclaimed artists such as Corey Ledet, Dustin Sonnier, The Debtors, and Terry & the Zydeco Bad Boys. A special edition event on September 6th will feature The Good Dudes, marking the return of the Ragin’ Cajuns® DTA! in partnership with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Jessica Hauerwas, Executive Director of DLU, expressed excitement for the upcoming series, highlighting the significance of Downtown Alive! in fostering a sense of community and celebrating the cultural vibrancy of Downtown Lafayette and the Acadiana region. “First Friday Downtown Alive! is more than just a concert series; it’s a tradition that honors our community's spirit and creativity,” said Hauerwas. “We’re thrilled to continue this four-decade tradition and can’t wait to see the community come together to enjoy what we have in store for 2024.”

Downtown Alive! has been a staple of the Lafayette community since its inception in 1983, evolving into Louisiana’s longest-standing free outdoor concert series. It aims not only to entertain but also to bring together people from all walks of life to celebrate music, culture, and the downtown area.

The 2024 series promises to offer something for everyone, with performances scheduled from March through November at Parc Sans Souci. Music enthusiasts are encouraged to mark their calendars for these evenings of free live music, running from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Attendees are reminded to leave ice chests at home, as refreshments will be available for purchase on-site from beverage tents, food vendors, and downtown restaurants. In addition, Downtown Alive!, Downtown Lafayette, and Evangeline Maid merchandise will be available online and at all DTA! events, supporting the ongoing tradition and the local economy.

For more details about the Downtown Alive! series and other downtown Lafayette events, visit downtownlafayette.org and follow Downtown Lafayette on social media.