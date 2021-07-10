Seacor Power Removed From Gulf for Inspection [Photos]

According to a Facebook post by Gulfcoast Humanitarian Efforts, pieces of the Seacor Power were removed from the water earlier today to be inspected.

Earlier today (07/10/21) Gulfcoast Humanitarian Efforts said via Facebook -

"Pieces of the boat are being lifted out of the water and brought to a secure sight for inspection.

The families need your prayers. Prayers for closure. Prayers for answers. Prayers for strength to get them through these trying days ahead."

Below are some of the photos posted by Gulfcoast Humanitarian Efforts showing the salvage and removal of the Seacor Power.

Facebook page. You can see more photos over on their