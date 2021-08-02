Coast Guard to Hold Public Hearing on Seacor Power Disaster

The United States Coast Guard will begin formal hearings into the Seacor Power disaster starting today.

Those hearings will take place at Courtyard Marriott Hotel in Houma and will be open to the public. Interested persons who cannot attend the hearings may watch them on live stream. You can access the live stream website by clicking here.

The hearings will continue through August 13.

Coast Guard officials will consider evidence related to the April incident in which 13 crew members died. According to the Coast Guard, The National Transportation Safety Board is the leading agency in the Seacor Power investigation, and will participate in the Coast Guard public hearing, but will produce an independent report with its own findings.

If you have information that may assist the investigation and the public hearing, you may submit that information via email to accidentinfo@uscg.mil.

