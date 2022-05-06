Sinkhole Closes I-10 Off Ramp in New Orleans

If you ever drive Interstate 10 in Louisiana, you know some of the issues you come across while driving that highway: speed traps, crashes on the Basin Bridge, and the Baton Rouge bottleneck, just to name a few.

Now, you can add a new item to that list--sinkholes.

DOTD has blocked an I-10 exit ramp in New Orleans because a sinkhole that formed on Friday morning. According to reports by WDSU-TV and based on the video from DOTD's traffic cameras, that sinkhole formed at the eastbound Metairie Road/City Park Avenue exit.

Initially, DOTD said the exit was closed the road because of "an incident."

They later tweeted out a photo of the sinkhole showing the damage.

The good news is that traffic on Interstate 10 is flowing normally into New Orleans. In fact, the exit itself isn't completely closed. DOTD crews have blocked off the sinkhole and have placed cones around the blockade to direct traffic to the safe parts of the off ramp.

Right now, DOTD crews are on the scene working to fill the sinkhole so they can fully reopen the exit.

One Twitter user, whose comment we cannot post because explicit language, said the timing of this incident was appropriate because New Orleans had just celebrated "Sinkhole de Mayo."

