Van Climbs Rail of Mississippi River Bridge, Closes I-10

A scary situation is playing out on the Wilkinson Bridge in Baton Rouge.

Authorities closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at the I-110 interchange after a crash left a van straddling the railing of the Mississippi River Bridge. That crash happened around 5:30 a.m., causing a major traffic tie-up in the area.

Traffic cameras captured the harrowing image.

Police have not said anything about injuries. They've also not said how or why the van wound up in the precarious position.

The good news is the westbound lanes of I-10 have been reopened. However, traffic remains snarled because of the backup caused by the crash.

