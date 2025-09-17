(KPEL News) - Several people were injured in a crash that happened in Liivinigston Parish early Wednesday morning.

According to WAFB, an 18-wheeler hit an Acadian Ambulance unit that was on the side of the road, thus forcing authorities to close the busy interstate during the morning commute.

The crash occurred on I-12 East just before the Walker exit.

Five people were injured in this crash, and a medic was listed in serious condition following the crash alongside the interstate.

A portion of the interstate remained closed for several hours after the crash, but here's a look at what the interstate in Louisiana looked like early Wednesday morning.

The ambulance that was struck by the 18-wheeler was responding to a medical emergency on the side of the busy interstate when it was hit.

Now, here's a look from the scene of the accident, and you can see in the photo below that the ambulance sustained damage to the rear portion of the unit.

