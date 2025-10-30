LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — A major vehicle fire has completely shut down a portion of I-10 in Lafayette, right at the I-49 interchange, forcing emergency closures and significant traffic diversions during Thursday morning's commute.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, the truck struck a guardrail prior to catching fire. Lafayette Police and Lafayette Fire Department crews are actively working to extinguish the blaze and clear the roadway.

Traffic cameras and user-submitted photos show a trailer fire that has fully engulfed the vehicle.

All eastbound traffic on I-10 is being diverted off the interstate at the University Avenue exit. The I-10 Eastbound on-ramp at I-49 is also closed to prevent additional vehicles from entering the affected area.

Authorities have confirmed the truck was not carrying hazardous materials, and there are no known injuries at this time. However, the incident is creating substantial delays for morning commuters traveling through the Lafayette area.

The following closures remain in effect until further notice:

I-10 Eastbound : Completely closed at I-49

: Completely closed at I-49 University Avenue Exit : Mandatory diversion point for all eastbound traffic

: Mandatory diversion point for all eastbound traffic I-10 Eastbound On-Ramp at I-49: Closed to prevent entry

Lafayette Police are urging motorists to avoid the area entirely and seek alternate routes. Travelers heading east through Lafayette should expect significant delays and plan additional travel time.

