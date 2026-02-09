LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Drivers using the I-49 southbound service road near the I-10 interchange face lane reductions this week as Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development crews work on erosion control improvements.

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government, the southbound service road will be reduced to one lane starting Monday, February 9, through Thursday, February 12. The affected stretch sits 1.45 miles north of the I-10 interchange, between Exit 1C (Pont Des Mouton Road) and Exit 2 (LA 98/Gloria Switch Road).

Get our free mobile app

What Lafayette Commuters Need to Know

The lane reduction runs daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting. DOTD scheduled the work for midday hours when traffic is lighter than morning and evening rush periods.

Crews are installing drainage structures, stabilizing roadway shoulders, and preventing further deterioration of road infrastructure.

Drivers who regularly use this service road section can expect delays and may want to find alternate routes during those hours. The main lanes of I-49 southbound aren’t affected.

Timeline and Area Details

The closure hits a busy section of Lafayette’s transportation network. This stretch runs through northern Lafayette, where I-49/US 167 approaches its southern end at I-10.

Exit 1C (Pont Des Mouton Road) is the final mainline exit before I-49 southbound reaches the I-10 interchange. Exit 2 (Gloria Switch Road) sits on the boundary between Lafayette and Carencro along the interstate corridor.

Crews work in the area during daytime hours throughout the four-day period. Bad weather could push the work back.

What Happens Next for Lafayette Drivers

DOTD keeps real-time traffic information updated on several platforms. Drivers can check current road conditions and closures at 511la.org or by dialing 511 from any phone.

The MyDOTD system also sends localized project updates and lane closure information. Drivers can sign up for alerts at dotd.la.gov to get notifications about projects affecting their regular routes.

Weather decides whether work goes forward as scheduled each day. Crews can’t do erosion control work safely during rain or other bad conditions.