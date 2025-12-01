I-10 Westbound Shut Down in Lafayette After 18-Wheeler Overturns

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — I-10 Westbound is shut down in Lafayette after an 18-wheeler overturned Monday afternoon, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

What Lafayette Drivers Need to Know

The closure affects I-10 Westbound from the I-49 interchange to Ambassador Caffery. Lafayette Police say cleanup will take at least four hours, though that timeline could change based on how the work progresses.

Police are asking drivers to stay away from the affected stretch and find other ways around. Traffic is backing up significantly in the area.

Alternate Routes for Westbound Travel

Drivers heading west through Lafayette should consider using Highway 90 or other surface streets to bypass the closure. Anyone planning to travel through Lafayette should add extra time to their commute, as rain and redirected traffic cause delays elsewhere.

Lafayette Police will provide updates as cleanup continues and a reopening timeline becomes clearer.

