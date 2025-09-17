(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Roundabouts seem to be popping up everywhere in Acadiana these days, and five more are planned for the city of Lafayette.

The Advocate reports that the city of Lafayette will add five more roundabouts at busy intersections, aiming to keep traffic moving and reduce the risk of accidents.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, roundabouts like those we see in various locations of Acadiana can reduce fatal or serious injuries by 82%.

In addition to that, roundabouts are much more cost-effective for local government agencies as there's very little maintenance on them. Unlike intersections with traffic signals, roundabouts do not use electricity or bulbs to direct traffic flow, which ultimately saves money and other resources for maintenance.

In recent years, the parish has placed roundabouts at busy intersections, and while I think many drivers may have been leery of them initially, traffic flow has improved, and so too has driver navigation through the roundabouts.

KATC spoke to someone who lives near an intersection where a roundabout will be constructed, and she told the news station that she hopes it helps with the flow of traffic, which it should.

So, where are the five roundabouts coming in Lafayette? According to the Advocate, roundabouts will be built at these five intersections:

E Broussard Road and Robley Drive

West Broussard Road and Duhon Road

Ridge Road and Domingue Road

Vincent Road at E Broussard Road

LA 92 and E Broussard Road near Milton

If you're still unsure about navigating a roundabout, here's a helpful tutorial on how to keep traffic flowing smoothly as you drive around one.