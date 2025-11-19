UPDATE: Lafayette Police have reopened I-49 at Pont Des Mouton after clearing the accident that shut down the entire roadway.

You can read our original coverage below.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — An 18-wheeler crash has shut down both northbound lanes of I-49 in Lafayette between the I-10 connector and Pont des Mouton.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers are "working a major accident involving a large 18-wheeler" in the area, where a large sugar cane truck appears to have lost control and came to a stop across multiple northbound lanes.

Delays along the northbound lanes are expected for the time being, and LPD has said traffic is being diverted.

There is no estimated time for reopening the travel lanes. However, multiple emergency responders are at the scene attempting to clear the roadway and get traffic moving safely again. For now, however, law enforcement is asking that drivers "seek an alternate route" and to "allow extra travel time."

