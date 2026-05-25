LAFAYETTE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced two ramp closures over the next couple of days in Lafayette.

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The two closures are part of the I-49 repair project that began in early 2026.

Which Ramps Are Closing and When

Motorists should be aware of the following ramp closure alerts:

I-10 Eastbound Exit Ramp at Exit 103B will be closed Tuesday, May 26, and Wednesday, May 27, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-10 Southbound Exit Ramp at Exit 1A will be closed Tuesday, May 26, and Wednesday, May 27, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Why Are the Ramps Closing? Joint Sawing and Seal Operations

These closures will allow crews to perform joint sawing and seal operations for the exit ramps.

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Where to Find More Information About DOTD Closures in Acadiana

For more information regarding these closures along with other DOTD projects, visit https://dotd.la.gov/projects.