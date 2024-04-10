LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is still working on several roads with downed trees and powerlines. The latest closure involves the parish line between Lafayette and St. Landry.

According to DOTD, La. 182 is closed from I-49 to the Lafayette/St. Landry Parish line because of "fallen trees and power lines," DOTD announced Wednesday afternoon.

"Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes," DOTD said in a statement.

It's one of many areas DOTD and state agencies have had to work in the wake of Wednesday morning's storms.

In nearby St. Martin Parish, high water has now receded on La. 347 from Four Corners to its junction with La. 328. Also, crews have completed pumping water from the Henderson Roundabout.

Originally, both roadways were closed. They are now open.

Acadiana is still reeling from the strong storms that moved through Wednesday morning. So far, power outages are still affecting some of the surrounding parishes, though minimal outages are affecting Lafayette Parish at this time.

