Acadiana Road Closures Due to Wednesday Storms

UPDATE 2:14 PM: High water has now receded on La. 347 from Four Corners to its junction with La. 328. Also, crews have completed pumping water from the Henderson Roundabout.

UPDATE 10:51 AM: All trees have been cleared from the roadways. However, high water remains on LA 347. See original story below.

ORIGINAL STORY

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Storms rolled through Louisiana early Wednesday morning, and while some areas were spared, others were not so lucky. Along with the numerous power outages being reported and damage in the St. Landry area, St. Martin parish has recently released road closure information due to the recent storms. From high water to downed trees, some delays will be expected as the roads are being cleared.

According to DOTD, St. Martin Parish has the following road impacts in place:

High water signs are in place on LA 347 (Cecilia High School Road) from Four Corners to its junction with LA 328.

Both lanes of LA 328 at the Hammocks Subdivision are blocked due to down trees.

A tree is currently down on the shoulder of Interstate 10 eastbound at mile marker 125.

A downed tree blocking one lane on Interstate 10 in the westbound direction at mile marker 123.

We will continue to update this story as more information is released.

